XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Tops $539,097.45

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $56.94 million and approximately $539,097.45 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,064.24 or 0.99958660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00456341 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $676,171.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

