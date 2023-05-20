Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.17

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and traded as low as $19.55. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 11,650 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.33.

The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

