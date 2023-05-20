yearn.finance (YFI) Price Down 1.7% This Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $219.32 million and $9.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,650.42 or 0.24706266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,979 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

