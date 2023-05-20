Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
