Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

