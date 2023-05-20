Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 0.5 %

CTIB opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.