Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 0.5 %
CTIB opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
