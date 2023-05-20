Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.23 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $540.88 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $33.13 or 0.00121986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

