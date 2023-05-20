Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.
ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $94.58.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
