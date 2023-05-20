Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 3,657 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

