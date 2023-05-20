Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Allen Parker Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

