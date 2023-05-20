Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZG stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $2,822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

