Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 6,188 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 429.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.