Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,845 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Zoetis worth $329,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

