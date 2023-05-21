1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 3.1 %
FLWS opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
