15,000 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 591,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,392. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

