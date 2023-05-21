1,600 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,189. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.