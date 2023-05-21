1,863 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

