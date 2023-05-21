290,495 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 290,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611,675 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 430.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 126,670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADX opened at $15.85 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

