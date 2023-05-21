32,660 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

