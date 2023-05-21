37,371 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,733,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,510,316. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.