37,667 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Bought by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 847,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 336,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 639,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 254,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 620,218 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

