3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.03. 2,699,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,390. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

