4,053 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

