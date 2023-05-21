67,835 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

