6,961 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $146.97 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

