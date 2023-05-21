88,000 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by WS Portfolio Advisory LLC

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000. Novartis makes up about 2.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $100.81 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

