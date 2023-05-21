92,935 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,817,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT:MMX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

