98,120 Shares in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 87,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,318. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

