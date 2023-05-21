A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.13.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $45,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.