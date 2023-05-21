A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

ATEN stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,848,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,532,000 after acquiring an additional 260,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

