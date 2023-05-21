Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
