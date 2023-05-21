Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

