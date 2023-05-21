Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 59,085 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
