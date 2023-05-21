Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Accuray Stock Up 2.5 %

Accuray stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Accuray by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

