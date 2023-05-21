Achain Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $122,114.74 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003345 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003430 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

