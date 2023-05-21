Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 13.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,038. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

