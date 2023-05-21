Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $747.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -47.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.