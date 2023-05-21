Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
AE opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -47.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
