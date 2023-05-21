Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADAP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADAP opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 302,731 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

