Adshares (ADS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003089 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $507,480.24 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006978 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003359 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003375 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Adshares Profile
Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,498 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
