Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $171,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $186.64. 1,183,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.38. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.