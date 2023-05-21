Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $131,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.