Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $178,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

CVX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.23. 8,100,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,701. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

