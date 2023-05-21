Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 167,181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 939,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $201,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.70. 789,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

