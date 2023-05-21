Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $384.57. 3,649,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

