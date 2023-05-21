Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 731,470 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.73% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $333,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

