Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $164,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.57. 451,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

