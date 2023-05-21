Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $125,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $151.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,760. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

