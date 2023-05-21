Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

