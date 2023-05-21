Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

