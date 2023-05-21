AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) PT Lowered to $10.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AFC Gamma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 43.99%. Equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 126.55%.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,092,224.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 25.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.