AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $114.33 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AGCO by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 635,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

