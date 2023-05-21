Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $326,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,933.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

